This acrylic painting is one of three in a series. Yesterday I sold one of the set but the buyer agreed to let me bring it to the Astoria show, June 9th, which was great! I was not planning on another show so soon and had signed up for a bunch of commissions. I have too much to do but I am really thankful to have people interested in my work.
6 thoughts on “Far Distance 12”x12””
So nuanced, with a photographic beauty.
Thank you
Reblogged this on Imagination and information for book's..
Absolutely love your work
Thank you, nice to hear that!
Thats really amazing
