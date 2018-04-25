Far Distance 12”x12”

This acrylic painting is one of three in a series. Yesterday I sold one of the set but the buyer agreed to let me bring it to the Astoria show, June 9th, which was great! I was not planning on another show so soon and had signed up for a bunch of commissions. I have too much to do but I am really thankful to have people interested in my work.

